Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.29 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

