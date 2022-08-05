IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

