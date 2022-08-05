IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

