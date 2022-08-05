IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $398.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.