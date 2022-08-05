IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $372.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

