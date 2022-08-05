IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 40,153 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 3.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

