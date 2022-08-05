IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,793 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

