IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.