Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

