IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,821 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

