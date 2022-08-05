IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,026 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

