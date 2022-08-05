IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

