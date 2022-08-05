IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $132.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

