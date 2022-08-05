IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,686 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

