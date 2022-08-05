Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

CHD stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

