Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

