MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 182 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Realty Income stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.