Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

