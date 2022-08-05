IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,349 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $543.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.65. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $553.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

