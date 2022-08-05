IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after buying an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of URI opened at $319.21 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

