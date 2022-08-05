MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 644 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,890,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after buying an additional 3,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,287.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,755,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,869,000 after buying an additional 3,644,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 292,118 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

