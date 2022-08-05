American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

