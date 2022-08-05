MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 2,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

