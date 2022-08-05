MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 902 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

INVH stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

