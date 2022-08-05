MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 41 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $430.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.73.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

