MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

