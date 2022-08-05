Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $82.38 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

