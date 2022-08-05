MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $34,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,088,000 after buying an additional 1,658,492 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,374,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

