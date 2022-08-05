MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $82,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 341,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $105.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

