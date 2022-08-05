MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $76,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MET opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

