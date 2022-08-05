MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $65,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NYSE BC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

