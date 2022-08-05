MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Welltower by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.00 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

