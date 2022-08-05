MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $40,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

