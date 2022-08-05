iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

