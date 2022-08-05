MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.