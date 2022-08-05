MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

