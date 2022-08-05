MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

