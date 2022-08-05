MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $47,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,020,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $125.78 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

