MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,537 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 256.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

