Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $501.70 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

