MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 200 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.