MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 200 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

