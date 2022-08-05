Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

