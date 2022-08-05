MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 200 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,392,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

