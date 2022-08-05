MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

