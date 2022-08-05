MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,020,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,399,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $79.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

