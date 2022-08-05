1,488 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

