MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after buying an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

