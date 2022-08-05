MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $178.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

