13,958 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 21.22%. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

