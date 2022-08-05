MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New $134,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 317,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

